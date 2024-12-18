Kashmir's Historic Rail Connection Nears Completion

Kashmir is on the brink of achieving a major milestone, as its long-awaited rail connection to the rest of India is expected to launch next month. Officials have confirmed the completion of the pivotal Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Verma announced substantial progress, with the last tunnel in Reasi nearing completion. The track-laying and electrical work are almost finished, paving the way for the projected starting of train services in January.

This project, hailed as transformative for Kashmir, signifies an infrastructural breakthrough. The seamless connection from Kashmir to Delhi via the new rail link symbolizes a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)