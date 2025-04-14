Delhi PWD's Strategic Overhaul: New Unit Targets Timely Project Completion

The Delhi Public Works Department has instituted a specialized four-member monitoring unit aimed at ensuring the timely completion of key city projects. This announcement was made by officials on Monday.

The committee, which is composed of an executive engineer, an architect, and two assistant engineers, will be responsible for submitting fortnightly reports. Their focus will be on managing tender timelines and addressing air quality monitoring and dust mitigation challenges, according to a PWD order.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated the installation of 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles to improve urban air quality, overseen by the PWD. This is part of a broader initiative that also includes relieving congestion at 233 identified traffic bottlenecks, with solutions required by June. The unit will further collaborate with central government bodies and the National Highways Authority of India for additional resources and support.

