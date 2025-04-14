Left Menu

Delhi PWD's Strategic Overhaul: New Unit Targets Timely Project Completion

The Delhi Public Works Department has established a four-member monitoring unit to expedite project completion and address air quality and traffic congestion issues. The unit, consisting of an executive engineer, architect, and two assistant engineers, will submit bi-weekly reports on tender timelines, dust mitigation, and funding proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:50 IST
Delhi PWD's Strategic Overhaul: New Unit Targets Timely Project Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department has instituted a specialized four-member monitoring unit aimed at ensuring the timely completion of key city projects. This announcement was made by officials on Monday.

The committee, which is composed of an executive engineer, an architect, and two assistant engineers, will be responsible for submitting fortnightly reports. Their focus will be on managing tender timelines and addressing air quality monitoring and dust mitigation challenges, according to a PWD order.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated the installation of 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles to improve urban air quality, overseen by the PWD. This is part of a broader initiative that also includes relieving congestion at 233 identified traffic bottlenecks, with solutions required by June. The unit will further collaborate with central government bodies and the National Highways Authority of India for additional resources and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025