Vizhinjam Seaport's New Identity: A Fresh Code for Global Navigation
Vizhinjam International Seaport, managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, has received a new location code, IN TRV 01, following approval from the UNECE. The updated code, now representing Thiruvananthapuram, will enhance international operations for the port recently completed under a public-private partnership.
The Vizhinjam International Seaport has embarked on a new chapter as it updated its location code to IN TRV 01, Minister V N Vasavan announced. The change, following a UNECE proposal, aligns the port with Thiruvananthapuram's international status.
Previously identified with the code IN NYY 1, referring to Neyyattinkara, the port sought the TRV designation to reflect its global navigational operations. The update was endorsed by UNECE, a key United Nations body fostering regional economic cohesiveness.
The Directorate General of System and Data Management of the central government has now implemented this code shift for Vizhinjam, developed by Adani Ports under a significant public-private partnership, marking a milestone with its recent commercial commissioning.
