Left Menu

Vizhinjam Seaport's New Identity: A Fresh Code for Global Navigation

Vizhinjam International Seaport, managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, has received a new location code, IN TRV 01, following approval from the UNECE. The updated code, now representing Thiruvananthapuram, will enhance international operations for the port recently completed under a public-private partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:39 IST
Vizhinjam Seaport's New Identity: A Fresh Code for Global Navigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vizhinjam International Seaport has embarked on a new chapter as it updated its location code to IN TRV 01, Minister V N Vasavan announced. The change, following a UNECE proposal, aligns the port with Thiruvananthapuram's international status.

Previously identified with the code IN NYY 1, referring to Neyyattinkara, the port sought the TRV designation to reflect its global navigational operations. The update was endorsed by UNECE, a key United Nations body fostering regional economic cohesiveness.

The Directorate General of System and Data Management of the central government has now implemented this code shift for Vizhinjam, developed by Adani Ports under a significant public-private partnership, marking a milestone with its recent commercial commissioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024