India Shines at Global UCMAS Mental Arithmetic Contest

India excelled at the UCMAS International Competition 2024, the largest abacus and mental arithmetic event globally, winning numerous awards in individual and team categories. The event, held in New Delhi, saw 6,000 participants from 30 countries, celebrating the power of mental arithmetic to enhance cognitive and mathematical skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:54 IST
India Dominates at UCMAS International Competition 2024- Bags highest Individual and Team Trophies. Image Credit: ANI
The UCMAS International Competition 2024, billed as the world's largest abacus and mental arithmetic event, concluded in New Delhi with India emerging triumphant. Indian participants secured the most awards across individual and team categories, showcasing exceptional mental arithmetic skills and celebrating a unique blend of ancient and modern education methodologies.

The two-day competition, held at Delhi University's Multipurpose Hall, attracted 6,000 participants from 30 countries. A congregation of 15,000 parents, supporters, and visitors witnessed an impressive display of mathematical prowess, highlighting the event's global significance in nurturing young intellectual talent.

The competition required participants to solve 200 arithmetic problems in just eight minutes using abacus or mental math. UCMAS, known for its innovative education techniques, continues to expand globally, impacting over three million children worldwide, as it marks 25 years of transformative education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

