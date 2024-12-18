Vijay Nirani: A Visionary Honored Among ELITE's Most Influential

In a grand event at Dubai's Museum of the Future, industrial visionary Vijay Nirani was lauded by ELITE Magazine as part of their Most Influential list, catapulting him into a select group of celebrated Indian personalities.

Nirani, the brain behind TrueAlt Energy, has been at the forefront of India's push towards renewable energy and sustainable industrial practices. His leadership is driving an era marked by innovative change, with ELITE Magazine recognizing his impact under the strategic direction of Puraskar Thadani.

Highlighting the event, ELITE Magazine's founder, Puraskar Thadani, commended Nirani's groundbreaking contributions and influence. Supported by prominent sponsors, including JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and Galgotias University, the occasion underscored the magazine's commitment to celebrating excellence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)