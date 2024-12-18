Left Menu

Empowering Futures: U-GO India Summit 2024 Celebrates Young Women in STEM

U-GO marked its 2nd anniversary with the India Summit 2024 in Bangalore, focusing on first-generation college women in STEM. The event celebrated resilience and fostered mentorship, with leaders sharing insights to empower participants to overcome challenges and drive change within their communities.

U-GO India Summit 2024 Empowers 199 First-Generation Women Scholars to Build a Resilient Future. Image Credit: ANI
In a celebration of resilience and aspiration, U-GO commemorated its 2nd anniversary by hosting the U-GO India Summit 2024 in Bangalore from December 9-11. Organized in partnership with the Milaan Foundation, the summit focused on inspiring first-generation college women pursuing STEM education, under the theme "Together We Rise."

The summit provided a platform for young women, many of whom ventured beyond their villages for the first time, to share personal journeys and receive guidance for overcoming academic and professional barriers. Highlights included keynote speeches by Swayta Murarka and Manmeet Sandhu, as well as mentorship sessions led by women leaders such as Divya Narayanan and Meenu Bhambani.

The event also featured "Mulaqat" sessions where accomplished women shared their success stories, inspiring participants like Bheema from Karnataka to push through challenges. Workshops on skill-building and community initiatives emphasized the collaborative power of young women to instigate change, creating a foundation for future empowerment and leadership.

