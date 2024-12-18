Bihar Partners with Maruti Suzuki for Safer Roads

The Bihar government has taken a significant step towards road safety by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The collaboration focuses on automating five driving license test tracks, a move poised to enhance the state's commitment to responsible driving.

The agreement was formalized by Navin Kumar, the state's transport commissioner, and Tarun Agarwal, vice-president of corporate social responsibility at Maruti Suzuki. The signing event was attended by state transport minister Sheela Kumari and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, the department's secretary. The minister praised Maruti Suzuki's efforts toward road safety and its innovative automated driving test tracks (ADTT) that ensure only skilled drivers receive licenses.

The initiative extends the partnership established in 2018, when Maruti Suzuki set up the first Institute of Driving and Traffic Research in Bihar. By adding five more test tracks in Purnea, Gaya, Saran, Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga, the company aims to lower road accident rates by improving driver skills and knowledge. As road accidents remain a significant concern in India, efforts like these are crucial for safer driving habits and reducing human error on roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)