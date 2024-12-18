Farmers' Rail Roko Protest Disrupts Train Services in Punjab

In a significant disruption, train services across Punjab were severely affected as farmers launched a 'Rail Roko' protest on Wednesday. At over 50 locations, farmers squatted on rail tracks, demanding the Centre accept their calls for a legally binding minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The protest, spearheaded by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, saw 12 trains cancelled, and another 34 delayed as farmers blocked significant routes. The protestors, arguing an indifferent approach from state and central governments, left passengers stranded across regions like Moga, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Among those affected was Deepak Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, and Manoj Yadav, a mason from Chhattisgarh, who were left waiting for hours. The demonstrators demand a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, debt waivers, and pensions for farmers while continuing their protest activities at the Punjab-Haryana border.

(With inputs from agencies.)