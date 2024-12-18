Left Menu

Record-Breaking November: CSMIA Soars with Passenger and Cargo Growth

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai reported significant growth in November 2024, handling 4.77 million passengers and efficiently managing 71,046 MT of cargo. Top destinations included Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa domestically, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London leading internationally. Cargo operations saw an 11% increase year-over-year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:27 IST
Record-Breaking November: CSMIA Soars with Passenger and Cargo Growth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to its burgeoning status as a key aviation hub, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) registered remarkable growth in November 2024. The airport welcomed 4.77 million passengers, broken down into 3.40 million domestic and 1.37 million international travelers.

CSMIA also logged 27,200 Air Traffic Movements during the month, with November 27 being the peak day for operations, handling 941 flights. This surge is attributed to a festive season upswing in air travel demand, coupled with CSMIA's robust network and commitment to quality service, as detailed in a statement released Wednesday.

Leading domestic flight destinations included Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa, while internationally, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London were the top choices. The airport's cargo operations were equally effective, processing 71,046 metric tonnes, marked by a considerable increase from the previous year, driven by a 32% spike in automobile shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024