Record-Breaking November: CSMIA Soars with Passenger and Cargo Growth
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai reported significant growth in November 2024, handling 4.77 million passengers and efficiently managing 71,046 MT of cargo. Top destinations included Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa domestically, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London leading internationally. Cargo operations saw an 11% increase year-over-year.
In a testament to its burgeoning status as a key aviation hub, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) registered remarkable growth in November 2024. The airport welcomed 4.77 million passengers, broken down into 3.40 million domestic and 1.37 million international travelers.
CSMIA also logged 27,200 Air Traffic Movements during the month, with November 27 being the peak day for operations, handling 941 flights. This surge is attributed to a festive season upswing in air travel demand, coupled with CSMIA's robust network and commitment to quality service, as detailed in a statement released Wednesday.
Leading domestic flight destinations included Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa, while internationally, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London were the top choices. The airport's cargo operations were equally effective, processing 71,046 metric tonnes, marked by a considerable increase from the previous year, driven by a 32% spike in automobile shipments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
