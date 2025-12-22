Delhi Launches DARPAN 2.0: A New Era of Transparent Governance

In a significant development aimed at enhancing governance in Delhi, the Government of NCT of Delhi is preparing to introduce DARPAN 2.0, an advanced performance-monitoring dashboard. This initiative, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), promises to deliver real-time, analytics-driven insights to decision-makers, aiding in faster and evidence-based policymaking.

The new platform tackles the problem of disjointed and inconsistent data across different government departments by integrating multiple Management Information Systems (MIS) into a streamlined, user-friendly interface. DARPAN 2.0 is set to feature Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for each department, live progress metrics, and tools for early warning and comparative analysis, boosting both accountability and coordination efforts. Customized specifically for Delhi, the platform will link priority schemes through secure APIs, with a phased rollout over 12-16 weeks, encompassing comprehensive training for department officers.

Highlighting the platform's transformative potential, Delhi's IT Minister, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, claimed that DARPAN 2.0 represents a leap toward more accountable, data-smart governance. This initiative aligns with the Digital India vision and lays groundwork for further advancements in predictive analytics and public-facing dashboards. The dashboard's implementation is expected to enhance governance, service delivery, and data-driven policy planning across the national capital.

