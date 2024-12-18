Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Navy Speed Boat Collides with Ferry Off Mumbai Coast

A tragic collision between a Navy speed boat and a ferry off the Mumbai coast resulted in 13 deaths and 101 rescues. The incident occurred en route to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist site. A massive rescue operation involving multiple agencies was launched in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:25 IST
A tragic maritime accident took place off the Mumbai coast as a Navy speed boat collided with a ferry, claiming 13 lives. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities, which included 10 civilians and three Navy personnel.

The incident occurred as the Neelkamal ferry was en route to Elephanta Islands, a well-known tourist attraction. A massive rescue effort was initiated, deploying 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard vessel.

Additionally, four helicopters joined in the search and rescue operation. Personnel from local police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and area fishermen also participated in the rescue efforts to save the remaining passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

