Tragedy at Sea: Navy Speed Boat Collides with Ferry Off Mumbai Coast

A tragic maritime accident took place off the Mumbai coast as a Navy speed boat collided with a ferry, claiming 13 lives. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities, which included 10 civilians and three Navy personnel.

The incident occurred as the Neelkamal ferry was en route to Elephanta Islands, a well-known tourist attraction. A massive rescue effort was initiated, deploying 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard vessel.

Additionally, four helicopters joined in the search and rescue operation. Personnel from local police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and area fishermen also participated in the rescue efforts to save the remaining passengers.

