Sustainable Scale-Up: India's Leather Industry Goes Green

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the leather industry to increase production sustainably and boost exports. He highlighted the need for zero pollution with proper treatment plants and emphasized India's competitiveness through economies of scale. CLE Chairman Rajendra K Jalan noted strong demand from developed countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:35 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called on the leather industry to enhance production with a focus on sustainability while pushing for increased exports. Addressing the National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24, Goyal stressed the importance of achieving zero pollution through effective treatment plants.

He remarked that India's competitiveness in the global market could surpass other nations due to economies of scale. The growing domestic demand will further support this scaling, he added during his speech organized by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE).

Complementing his views, CLE Chairman Rajendra K Jalan expressed optimism, noting that significant demand from developed nations could substantially boost India's leather exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

