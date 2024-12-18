Airlines Demand Phased Implementation of New Pilot Rest Norms

India's major airlines, IndiGo and Air India, have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to propose a phased implementation of the revised pilot duty norms. Sources reveal the new regulations designed to combat pilot fatigue will start rolling out from June next year.

The updated Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) includes provisions to increase rest periods for pilots. Initially set to be effective from June this year, the rules faced postponements amid industry concerns over practical implementation. Pilot associations advocate for an earlier enforcement starting February 15.

Both airlines have outlined their plans to comply with the CAR mandates. IndiGo suggests increasing pilots' weekly rest from 36 to 40 hours with further evaluations in 2025, and limiting night landings to two per pilot under specific conditions from October 2026. Air India highlighted potential challenges with new night duty definitions and stressed relying on a Fatigue Risk Management System for best results.

(With inputs from agencies.)