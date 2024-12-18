Left Menu

Airlines Demand Phased Implementation of New Pilot Rest Norms

The aviation regulator DGCA is working with major airlines like IndiGo and Air India to phase in new pilot duty norms to combat fatigue. While the new rules aim for increased pilot rest, logistical challenges have led to phased adoption plans starting from June next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:50 IST
Airlines Demand Phased Implementation of New Pilot Rest Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's major airlines, IndiGo and Air India, have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to propose a phased implementation of the revised pilot duty norms. Sources reveal the new regulations designed to combat pilot fatigue will start rolling out from June next year.

The updated Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) includes provisions to increase rest periods for pilots. Initially set to be effective from June this year, the rules faced postponements amid industry concerns over practical implementation. Pilot associations advocate for an earlier enforcement starting February 15.

Both airlines have outlined their plans to comply with the CAR mandates. IndiGo suggests increasing pilots' weekly rest from 36 to 40 hours with further evaluations in 2025, and limiting night landings to two per pilot under specific conditions from October 2026. Air India highlighted potential challenges with new night duty definitions and stressed relying on a Fatigue Risk Management System for best results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024