FAA Clears Southwest Airlines After Safety Review

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has finalized its safety review of Southwest Airlines, initiated in July after a series of incidents that raised concerns. The FAA announced it found no significant safety issues following the comprehensive assessment.

A series of incidents, notably a Southwest flight that flew at a low altitude over Tampa Bay, Florida, had prompted the FAA to conduct this review. The investigation aimed to ensure that Southwest's operational safety met federal standards.

Southwest Airlines expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work alongside the FAA, emphasizing the importance of their shared commitment to passenger safety.

