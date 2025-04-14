Marc Marquez Triumphs at Qatar GP with Tactical Mastery

Marc Marquez of Ducati showcased remarkable skill and tenacity to claim victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, overcoming an early collision that damaged his bike.

Despite starting strong with a record pole lap and fourth sprint championship, a clash with brother Alex posed a challenge. However, Marquez managed his tyres wisely, and strategically overtook rivals, including KTM's Maverick Vinales and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, to secure the win at Lusail International Circuit.

The victory propels Marquez to the forefront of the rider's standings with 123 points, providing a 17-point lead over his brother Alex. A noteworthy race, Marquez expressed satisfaction with the triumph, proving his capability to compete at the highest level despite adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)