Hospital Under Fire: Strikes in Gaza Spark Outcry and Disruption

Two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, causing significant damage and shutting down its emergency department. No casualties were reported as patients were evacuated. Israel claims the target was Hamas militants. The strikes complicate ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.

Updated: 14-04-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli missile strike hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, severely damaging its emergency department and other structures, according to medics. The strike, which Israel claims targeted Hamas fighters using the facility, forced the evacuation of patients and has disrupted hospital operations indefinitely.

The Israeli military says measures were taken to minimize civilian harm before the strike, which they allege targeted Hamas militants planning attacks. Hamas disputes these claims and is calling for an international investigation into the incident. The incident coincides with ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, as international mediators attempt to resolve the longstanding conflict.

As images of the destruction circulate, the Anglican Church, which runs the hospital, and other international bodies have condemned the attack. Meanwhile, regional tensions remain high, with further strikes reported elsewhere in Gaza, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

