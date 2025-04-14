Left Menu

Russell's Accidental DRS Activation: A Bahrain Grand Prix Surprise

George Russell secured second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite a mishap involving the accidental activation of the drag reduction system on his Mercedes due to electronic issues and a timing system fault. His strong performance allowed him to fend off competitor Lando Norris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 01:41 IST
George Russell

In a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix, Mercedes driver George Russell clinched second place, overcoming a significant electronic hiccup. The issue occurred when Russell inadvertently activated the drag reduction system (DRS) by pressing the wrong steering wheel button, caused by a fault in the external timing system.

The incident was reviewed by the stewards, who found no fault with Russell's actions due to the technical malfunction requiring manual DRS activation. Despite the unauthorized activation lasting only 37 meters, the brief boost and precise driving allowed Russell to retain his position.

Russell was under pressure from McLaren's Lando Norris but maintained his lead, securing his best finish this season. Reflecting on the race, Russell acknowledged the challenges faced due to the steering wheel issues but was relieved to cross the finish line successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

