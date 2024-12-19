Tragic Highway Collision Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a devastating incident, five members of a family were killed, and five others critically injured when their car collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The accident occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah highway Wednesday night.

The victims, traveling in an Ertiga to Delhi, included Riyazul Ali and his family. The police have apprehended the truck driver responsible for the collision.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences and instructed local officials to guarantee medical care for the injured. The family had been attending a wedding before the tragedy unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)