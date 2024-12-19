Tragic Highway Collision Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh
A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district resulted in five family members' deaths and five others critically injured. A car collided with a truck on the Bareilly-Etawah highway. Police have taken the truck driver into custody, and the district authorities are ensuring proper treatment for the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident, five members of a family were killed, and five others critically injured when their car collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The accident occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah highway Wednesday night.
The victims, traveling in an Ertiga to Delhi, included Riyazul Ali and his family. The police have apprehended the truck driver responsible for the collision.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences and instructed local officials to guarantee medical care for the injured. The family had been attending a wedding before the tragedy unfolded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Rejects Police Custody Plea for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in MCOCA case.
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case
Daring Escape: Accused Flee Police Custody in Rajasthan