Italy's Political Calm Bolsters Bond Market Prospects

Italy's newfound political stability is expected to boost its government bonds next year, analysts suggest, especially as investor confidence in Germany and France wanes. The allure lies in the opportunities presented by Italy's enormous 2.5-trillion-euro debt market despite ongoing risks.

While the Italian economy remains stagnant and its debt continues to rise, many investors view French and German issues as more pressing. Analysts now perceive Italy not as the 'sick man of Europe,' but as a promising investment option, with planned bond sales of up to 310 billion euros next year.

The yield gap between Italy's BTPs and German Bunds has narrowed significantly, and bond specialists expect this trend to persist. Attracted by the higher yields, investors, particularly from Japan, are switching their focus from French to Italian debt.

