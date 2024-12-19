Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Eleven Dead in Stunning Vessel Collision

Helicopters and divers tirelessly searched the waters off Mumbai on Thursday following a horrific boat accident that claimed at least 13 lives, including three navy personnel. The collision occurred between a naval speedboat and a tourist vessel heading to Elephanta caves, leading to a tragic capsize.

Despite the chaos, 114 people were rescued, with the majority in stable condition. Navy and coast guard vessels are continuing the hunt for two missing individuals. The incident, occurring during a test of a new speedboat engine, highlights safety concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensation for victims' families. This catastrophe brings attention to the popular tourist route from the Gateway of India to the UNESCO-listed Elephanta caves.

(With inputs from agencies.)