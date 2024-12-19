Left Menu

Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Eleven Dead in Stunning Vessel Collision

A tragic boat accident near Mumbai resulted in 13 confirmed deaths, including naval personnel. A speedboat crash with a tourist ferry led to the disaster, with two people still missing. The accident happened during a trial of a new engine for the speedboat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Helicopters and divers tirelessly searched the waters off Mumbai on Thursday following a horrific boat accident that claimed at least 13 lives, including three navy personnel. The collision occurred between a naval speedboat and a tourist vessel heading to Elephanta caves, leading to a tragic capsize.

Despite the chaos, 114 people were rescued, with the majority in stable condition. Navy and coast guard vessels are continuing the hunt for two missing individuals. The incident, occurring during a test of a new speedboat engine, highlights safety concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensation for victims' families. This catastrophe brings attention to the popular tourist route from the Gateway of India to the UNESCO-listed Elephanta caves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

