Farmery Expands Into Sustainable Produce Market

On Thursday, the food retail startup Farmery announced its ambitious expansion into the fruits and vegetables segment. This move aims to broaden its portfolio, which currently includes dairy and pantry essentials, and capture a larger portion of the sustainable food market in India.

Founded by Kamakshi Nagar, Farmery is committed to providing produce free from chemical residues and ensuring transparency in its supply chain. This allows customers to trace their food's origin, promising quality and safety.

The company's direct sourcing model from farmers enhances quality control and supports local agricultural communities. However, financial specifics regarding the expansion remain undisclosed.

