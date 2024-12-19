Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Etawah Highway Claims Six Lives

A devastating road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district resulted in the deaths of six family members after their car collided with a truck. The incident took place near the Barkheda Jaipal crossroads on the Bareilly-Etawah highway late Wednesday night.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S confirmed that the family was travelling to Delhi after attending a wedding when the Ertiga car they were in collided with the oncoming truck. The deceased have been identified as Riyazul Ali, Amna, Gudiya, Tamanna 'Anu', Noor, and Gulfisha, who succumbed to her injuries later at a government hospital.

The truck driver is now in custody, and the vehicle has been seized. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed his condolences and instructed district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, several of whom remain in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)