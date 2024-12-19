Revitalizing UK-India Ties: Starmer Hosts Indian Business Delegation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently convened a significant meeting at 10 Downing Street, welcoming senior representatives from 13 major Indian companies. The aim of this carefully organized visit was to fortify bilateral relations and enhance investment flows between the UK and India.

Following a previous discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit, Starmer's meeting emphasized moving forward with an ambitious UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, exploring opportunities in economic growth, technology, climate, health, and education. This meeting underscores the strong commitment to facilitating job creation and economic collaboration through ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The visit, championed by the Confederation of Indian Industry, included talks with Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy. UK officials stressed the country's role as a globally connected economy, providing unmatched opportunities for Indian investment. The Indian companies, hosting significant investments in the UK, highlighted the synergy between the two nations, aiming for mutual growth in their consistently evolving relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)