NielsenIQ Appoints Joe Ellis to Lead India Operations

NielsenIQ (NIQ) has appointed Joe Ellis as its new Managing Director for India, emphasizing the company's strategic growth in the region. This move comes a year after NIQ's merger with GfK, cementing its status as the world's largest consumer intelligence firm.

Ellis, a seasoned leader with 25 years at NIQ, brings vast experience to the role, having held pivotal positions and spearheading transformative projects, including the establishment of BASES and modernization of retail measurement services in India.

As NIQ continues to expand its capabilities, Ellis's leadership aims at driving client growth with innovative solutions. 'India's dynamic market offers immense opportunities, and we are committed to staying ahead in helping our clients with world-class products,' Ellis remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)