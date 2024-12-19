Left Menu

BOJ Holds Steady: Yen and Global Markets React

The Bank of Japan maintained interest rates, causing the yen to weaken and bond yields to fall. Governor Ueda suggested rates could rise if economic forecasts align, while board member Naoki Tamura dissented, advocating for a rate increase. Investors anticipate potential rate hikes mid-next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rates unchanged, leading to a significant drop in the yen and bond yields. The central bank's cautious approach, paired with speculation over U.S. President-elect Trump's economic policies, left many investors doubting an imminent rate hike.

Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that rates could increase if the economy and wages maintain their current trajectory. However, the need for more information and sustained wage growth plays a crucial role in BOJ's decision-making process.

Market reactions included a rise in the dollar against the yen, with possibilities of rate hikes being delayed until March. The BOJ's upcoming policy meetings and economic reports will offer further insights into its rate hike strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

