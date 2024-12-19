Left Menu

Currency Chaos: Dollar Peaks and Yen Slides amid Global Market Reactions

The dollar slipped after reaching a two-year peak, influenced by the Federal Reserve's announcement of slower rate cuts in 2025. The yen, along with other currencies, tumbled following the Bank of Japan's rate decision. Market volatility ensued, characterized by thin trading volumes prior to the holiday period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:32 IST
Currency Chaos: Dollar Peaks and Yen Slides amid Global Market Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a downward trend on Thursday after achieving a two-year peak due to the Federal Reserve's news of a gradual rate cut schedule for 2025. This announcement caused global currencies to initially dip, although they rebounded amidst thin holiday trading volumes.

The Bank of Japan maintained steady interest rates, leading to a sharp decline in the yen. Governor Kazuo Ueda provided no new indications of immediate policy changes, emphasizing the need to analyze future economic data, which disappointed market expectations that anticipated potential tightening.

Market volatility persisted as many currencies found grounding against the strengthening dollar. The Canadian dollar and South Korean won were notably affected, reaching multi-year lows before recovering slightly. Investors are closely monitoring international economic indicators for any signs of further shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024