Booming M&A: $4 Trillion Deal Surge Anticipated for 2025
Experts predict global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will exceed $4 trillion, driven by deregulation and lower taxes under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The sector saw a 15% rise in 2024, with significant contributions from the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Private equity firms also benefit from an improving IPO market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST
Global deal volumes are set to soar beyond $4 trillion in 2025, marking a high point in four years, as incoming U.S. President Donald Trump pledges reduced regulation and tax cuts.
Mergers and acquisitions rose by 15% this year, reaching $3.45 trillion, according to Dealogic. Antitrust policies are expected to ease under Trump's administration, fueling further deals.
The technology sector led M&A activity in 2024, with a 20% year-on-year increase, while the IPO market shows signs of recovery, benefiting private equity firms eyeing large assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A B Cotspin India Targets 8% Turnover Increase with Strategic Acquisitions
Moody's Elevates OYO's Rating Amid Strategic Acquisitions and Debt Overhaul
CCI Approves Strategic Acquisitions by Blackstone and Jsquare Electrical Steel
BlueStone Shines in IPO Market with Ambitious Fundraising Plan
Warburg Pincus: Navigating Private Equity Waves