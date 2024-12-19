Left Menu

Booming M&A: $4 Trillion Deal Surge Anticipated for 2025

Experts predict global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will exceed $4 trillion, driven by deregulation and lower taxes under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The sector saw a 15% rise in 2024, with significant contributions from the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Private equity firms also benefit from an improving IPO market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST
Global deal volumes are set to soar beyond $4 trillion in 2025, marking a high point in four years, as incoming U.S. President Donald Trump pledges reduced regulation and tax cuts.

Mergers and acquisitions rose by 15% this year, reaching $3.45 trillion, according to Dealogic. Antitrust policies are expected to ease under Trump's administration, fueling further deals.

The technology sector led M&A activity in 2024, with a 20% year-on-year increase, while the IPO market shows signs of recovery, benefiting private equity firms eyeing large assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

