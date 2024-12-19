Booming M&A: $4 Trillion Deal Surge Anticipated for 2025

Global deal volumes are set to soar beyond $4 trillion in 2025, marking a high point in four years, as incoming U.S. President Donald Trump pledges reduced regulation and tax cuts.

Mergers and acquisitions rose by 15% this year, reaching $3.45 trillion, according to Dealogic. Antitrust policies are expected to ease under Trump's administration, fueling further deals.

The technology sector led M&A activity in 2024, with a 20% year-on-year increase, while the IPO market shows signs of recovery, benefiting private equity firms eyeing large assets.

