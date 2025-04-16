Left Menu

Zuckerberg Takes Stand in FTC's Case Against Meta's Acquisitions

Mark Zuckerberg testified at a trial where the FTC seeks to unravel Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. Key points include discussions about potentially spinning off Instagram, the evolving social media landscape, and competition concerns, especially regarding the rise of TikTok as a competitive threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:47 IST
Zuckerberg Takes Stand in FTC's Case Against Meta's Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in a Washington courtroom this week, defending the company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's moves to dismantle these deals. His testimony provided insights into the company's strategic decisions and the challenges posed by antitrust regulations.

In a notable moment from the trial, it was revealed that Zuckerberg once considered spinning off Instagram as a separate entity, highlighting the intense regulatory pressure on Big Tech companies. He also explained how Instagram's camera outperformed their in-house development, justifying the acquisition as a competitive move.

Zuckerberg argued that the social media market has evolved significantly since Meta acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. He countered FTC's monopoly claims by citing the rise of TikTok as a potent competitor, asserting that Meta's market share would be less than 30% if platforms like TikTok and YouTube were considered part of the same market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025