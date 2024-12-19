Indian Airlines Seek Delay in New Fatigue Management Norms
Major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Air India Express, have requested an extension for implementing revised flight duty regulations aimed at managing pilot fatigue. The airlines highlighted increased crew requirements and operational challenges. The matter is currently under judicial consideration, with a decision awaited from the Delhi High Court.
Major Indian airlines, such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Air India Express, have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking more time for the phased implementation of revised flight duty norms.
These airlines have cited the need for increased crew requirements and the necessity to introduce a robust fatigue risk management system, as new regulations are expected to increase pilot rest periods and reduce night landings. The revised norms had initially been slated for a June 2023 rollout.
However, uncertainty remains over their implementation, with pilot associations urging for action by February 2025, as India's aviation sector experiences rapid growth.
