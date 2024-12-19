Left Menu

Zetwerk Secures $90M Funding to Bolster US Expansion

Indian manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk has raised $90 million in a fresh funding round led by Khosla Ventures, boosting its valuation to $3.1 billion. The company aims to expand its international operations further, with a focus on renewable energy, electronics, and aerospace, while exploring a potential IPO in 12-18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:26 IST
Zetwerk Secures $90M Funding to Bolster US Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Indian manufacturing powerhouse Zetwerk has successfully garnered $90 million in a new funding round, elevating its market valuation to $3.1 billion. The round was spearheaded by Khosla Ventures, and the capital influx aligns with Zetwerk's strategy to expand international operations, particularly in the United States.

CEO Amrit Acharya revealed that approximately 20% of the company's gross merchandise value, which has seen a 35% increase over the year, now comes from U.S. clients shifting production from China to India. Acharya expressed optimism about further expanding the international segment of the business to 40% within the next three to five years.

Key growth areas identified include renewables, electronics, and aerospace, expected to soon comprise over half of Zetwerk's revenue. With plans to potentially go public within 12-18 months, the company is poised for significant developments in the near future, signaling robust market expansion and increased global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024