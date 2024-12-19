Zetwerk Secures $90M Funding to Bolster US Expansion

Indian manufacturing powerhouse Zetwerk has successfully garnered $90 million in a new funding round, elevating its market valuation to $3.1 billion. The round was spearheaded by Khosla Ventures, and the capital influx aligns with Zetwerk's strategy to expand international operations, particularly in the United States.

CEO Amrit Acharya revealed that approximately 20% of the company's gross merchandise value, which has seen a 35% increase over the year, now comes from U.S. clients shifting production from China to India. Acharya expressed optimism about further expanding the international segment of the business to 40% within the next three to five years.

Key growth areas identified include renewables, electronics, and aerospace, expected to soon comprise over half of Zetwerk's revenue. With plans to potentially go public within 12-18 months, the company is poised for significant developments in the near future, signaling robust market expansion and increased global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)