Zetwerk Secures $90M Funding to Bolster US Expansion
Indian manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk has raised $90 million in a fresh funding round led by Khosla Ventures, boosting its valuation to $3.1 billion. The company aims to expand its international operations further, with a focus on renewable energy, electronics, and aerospace, while exploring a potential IPO in 12-18 months.
Indian manufacturing powerhouse Zetwerk has successfully garnered $90 million in a new funding round, elevating its market valuation to $3.1 billion. The round was spearheaded by Khosla Ventures, and the capital influx aligns with Zetwerk's strategy to expand international operations, particularly in the United States.
CEO Amrit Acharya revealed that approximately 20% of the company's gross merchandise value, which has seen a 35% increase over the year, now comes from U.S. clients shifting production from China to India. Acharya expressed optimism about further expanding the international segment of the business to 40% within the next three to five years.
Key growth areas identified include renewables, electronics, and aerospace, expected to soon comprise over half of Zetwerk's revenue. With plans to potentially go public within 12-18 months, the company is poised for significant developments in the near future, signaling robust market expansion and increased global footprint.
