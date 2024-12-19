Left Menu

Multiples Invests $35 Million in Instant-XP to Boost Tech-Driven Logistics

Multiples Alternate Asset Management has invested $35 million in Instant-XP, a tech-enabled express logistics company in India. The investment will help boost technological capabilities, expand service offerings, and drive revenue growth. Instant-XP, established over 20 years ago, serves more than 500 customers in the logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:48 IST
Multiples Alternate Asset Management announced on Thursday its $35 million investment in the Indian express logistics company Instant-XP. This funding gives Multiples a minority stake in the tech-driven B2B logistics firm.

The infusion of capital is set to enhance Instant-XP's technological infrastructure, broaden its network and service portfolio, and fuel revenue growth, according to Managing Director and CEO Jasveer Singh. Established by siblings Rajbir and Jasveer Singh, Instant-XP has over two decades of experience in the full and less-than-container load sectors, catering to more than 500 clients.

Sridhar Sankararaman, Managing Director at Multiples, emphasized the investment as an opportunity to capitalize on India's consumption and industrial advancements. He noted the evolving logistics industry, which now focuses on quicker and smarter transportation solutions, allowing businesses to streamline their supply chain with reduced inventory and increased shipment transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

