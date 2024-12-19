Multiples Invests $35 Million in Instant-XP to Boost Tech-Driven Logistics
Multiples Alternate Asset Management has invested $35 million in Instant-XP, a tech-enabled express logistics company in India. The investment will help boost technological capabilities, expand service offerings, and drive revenue growth. Instant-XP, established over 20 years ago, serves more than 500 customers in the logistics sector.
- Country:
- India
Multiples Alternate Asset Management announced on Thursday its $35 million investment in the Indian express logistics company Instant-XP. This funding gives Multiples a minority stake in the tech-driven B2B logistics firm.
The infusion of capital is set to enhance Instant-XP's technological infrastructure, broaden its network and service portfolio, and fuel revenue growth, according to Managing Director and CEO Jasveer Singh. Established by siblings Rajbir and Jasveer Singh, Instant-XP has over two decades of experience in the full and less-than-container load sectors, catering to more than 500 clients.
Sridhar Sankararaman, Managing Director at Multiples, emphasized the investment as an opportunity to capitalize on India's consumption and industrial advancements. He noted the evolving logistics industry, which now focuses on quicker and smarter transportation solutions, allowing businesses to streamline their supply chain with reduced inventory and increased shipment transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Indian Army Unveils Wushu Sanda Arena to Inspire Manipur's Youth
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
New Indo-Pacific Pact Enhances Global Supply Chain Resilience