Transforming Worker Housing: A Pathway to Manufacturing Growth

A recent NITI Aayog report advocates for the redesignation of worker accommodations near factories as residential units. This shift would allow for lower property taxes and utility rates, aimed at improving living standards and bolstering the manufacturing sector's growth.

The report, titled 'S.A.F.E (Site Adjacent Factory Employee) Accommodation - Worker Housing for manufacturing growth', identifies a lack of suitable housing as a barrier to worker migration, particularly for women, and proposes policy changes such as GST exemptions and mixed-use zoning regulations.

Recommendations include Viability Gap Funding and the leveraging of these funds to upgrade existing accommodations. The initiative, supported by Finance Minister Sitharaman's emphasis on rental housing and aligned with India's manufacturing expansion goals, seeks to enhance worker welfare and attract global investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)