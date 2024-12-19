Left Menu

EMotorad Enters Kids' Market with Formula Fun

EMotorad, an electric bike startup, has launched Formula Fun targeting the kids' mobility market. Partnering with Hamleys, it focuses on safety and premium quality, aiming to organize India's fragmented market. EMotorad plans a Rs 150 crore investment in this new venture over two years.

Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:45 IST
EMotorad, a leading electric bike startup, announced its entry into the children's mobility market with a new vertical called Formula Fun. This ambitious endeavor sees the company commit to an investment of Rs 150 crore over the coming two years.

The startup has partnered with British multinational toy retailer Hamleys to offer a premium line of kids' mobility products, including ride-on cars under official brand licenses. The focus of Formula Fun is to enhance safety and quality in India's fragmented children's mobility sector, which is valued at over Rs 1,000 crore.

EMotorad aims to standardize the market by drawing inspiration from global brands like Lego and Mattel. The company has already launched over nine IP-licensed products at 100 Hamleys stores across India and is preparing to expand into e-commerce and D2C channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

