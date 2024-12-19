Mumbai Ferry Tragedy Spurs Mandatory Life Jacket Rule

In the wake of a fatal collision between a ferry and a Navy craft that claimed 14 lives near Mumbai's coast, authorities have declared the wearing of life jackets mandatory for all passengers on boat rides from the Gateway of India. This measure aims to prevent such tragedies in the future.

However, challenges remain as many tourists and passengers express reluctance to wear life jackets due to discomfort, particularly in hot and humid conditions. Boat owners report struggles in enforcing the rule, with passengers often disregarding instructions unless maritime personnel are present.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has issued a show-cause notice to the boat owner involved in the incident and is intensifying efforts to ensure compliance. Still, there are calls for authorities to educate passengers on the proper use of life-saving equipment in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)