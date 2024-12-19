Mumbai Ferry Tragedy Spurs Mandatory Life Jacket Rule
Following a deadly ferry collision near Mumbai, authorities have mandated life jacket use for all boat rides from the Gateway of India. Concerns have arisen over passengers' reluctance to wear them, often due to discomfort, despite their potential to save lives in emergencies.
In the wake of a fatal collision between a ferry and a Navy craft that claimed 14 lives near Mumbai's coast, authorities have declared the wearing of life jackets mandatory for all passengers on boat rides from the Gateway of India. This measure aims to prevent such tragedies in the future.
However, challenges remain as many tourists and passengers express reluctance to wear life jackets due to discomfort, particularly in hot and humid conditions. Boat owners report struggles in enforcing the rule, with passengers often disregarding instructions unless maritime personnel are present.
The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has issued a show-cause notice to the boat owner involved in the incident and is intensifying efforts to ensure compliance. Still, there are calls for authorities to educate passengers on the proper use of life-saving equipment in emergencies.
