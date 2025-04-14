Sathlokhar Synergys Secures Rs219 Crore Landmark Order from Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, a prominent player in India's engineering and construction sector, has clinched a landmark deal worth Rs219.22 crore (including GST). The contract, from Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., owned by former Sri Lankan cricket icon Muttiah Muralidaran, encompasses significant engineering work.

The agreement involves the execution of civil, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) work, solar installations, and processing pipeline tasks at two greenfield sites. These are located in Supa Parner Industrial Park, Maharashtra, and Kellambally Industrial Area, Karnataka, with the project slated for completion by March 2026.

G Thiyagu, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Sathlokhar Synergys, expressed pride in securing the order, emphasizing the trust placed by global entities in their capability to handle complex infrastructure projects. This contract enhances Sathlokhar Synergys' growing presence and leadership in India's industrial infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)