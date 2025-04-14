Mass Repatriation of Afghan Nationals from Pakistan Amid Policy Controversy

Penned against the backdrop of tense political stances and humanitarian challenges, Pakistan has initiated a notable repatriation of Afghan nationals. According to ARY News, a total of 1,458 Afghan citizens holding legitimate documents were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. Furthermore, 2,656 individuals without official documents were deported, showcasing a rigorous enforcement of Pakistan's immigration policies.

The repatriation efforts were spread across multiple regions including Islamabad, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where varying numbers of Afghan nationals, both documented and undocumented, were subjected to return. Sindh also witnessed the deportation of 44 undocumented Afghans, contributing to the total figure of 527,705 migrants deported since September 2023, as reported by ARY News.

However, this massive deportation exercise has not been devoid of controversy. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, staunchly opposed forced deportations and highlighted the need for diplomatic dialogue. He advocated for a more humane and understanding approach towards those taking arms, affirming that Afghan refugees should not be cast aside until Afghanistan agrees to their return. Gandapur called for negotiations as part of a comprehensive solution to the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)