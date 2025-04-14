Left Menu

Mass Repatriation of Afghan Nationals from Pakistan Amid Policy Controversy

Pakistan has repatriated 1,458 Afghan nationals with citizen cards and deported 2,656 undocumented migrants through Torkham border. Additionally, thousands more have been sent back from various regions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister expressed opposition to forced deportations and advocated for negotiations with Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:58 IST
Mass Repatriation of Afghan Nationals from Pakistan Amid Policy Controversy
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Penned against the backdrop of tense political stances and humanitarian challenges, Pakistan has initiated a notable repatriation of Afghan nationals. According to ARY News, a total of 1,458 Afghan citizens holding legitimate documents were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. Furthermore, 2,656 individuals without official documents were deported, showcasing a rigorous enforcement of Pakistan's immigration policies.

The repatriation efforts were spread across multiple regions including Islamabad, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where varying numbers of Afghan nationals, both documented and undocumented, were subjected to return. Sindh also witnessed the deportation of 44 undocumented Afghans, contributing to the total figure of 527,705 migrants deported since September 2023, as reported by ARY News.

However, this massive deportation exercise has not been devoid of controversy. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, staunchly opposed forced deportations and highlighted the need for diplomatic dialogue. He advocated for a more humane and understanding approach towards those taking arms, affirming that Afghan refugees should not be cast aside until Afghanistan agrees to their return. Gandapur called for negotiations as part of a comprehensive solution to the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025