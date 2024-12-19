IndiGo Secures $43 Million Loan for Expansion

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, has approved a $43 million loan for its subsidiary, IndiGo IFSC. The financial decision aims to bolster aircraft acquisitions, expanding the group's operational capacity.

Rooted in GIFT City, IndiGo IFSC serves as a strategic asset for leasing aircraft, engines, and ground support equipment. This approved inter-corporate loan is slated to fulfill the subsidiary's evolving funding demands according to regulatory disclosures.

The loan agreement is expected to be finalized shortly, as optimism in the market spurred a 1% increase in InterGlobe Aviation's share, closing at Rs 4,433.95 on the BSE floor.

