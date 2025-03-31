India Set to Soar in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

India is emerging as a formidable contender in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, according to Airbus officials. With an abundance of biomass waste and a strong petrochemical foundation, the nation is laying the groundwork for significant SAF output.

Airbus has formed a partnership with the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) to develop innovative methods of SAF production, which are essential for meeting growing demand. Currently, Europe dominates the market, but India is positioning itself to expand its role.

Despite the current high production costs, India is working towards policy support to achieve competitive mass production. This initiative aligns with global sustainability goals and positions India as a leader in the transition to eco-friendly aviation fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)