Paper Industry Struggles in Workforce Shortage Crisis

Masato Shiota's papermaking business faces challenges from a workforce shortage. Despite investments in automation, there's a pressing need for workers in Japan's small businesses, risking bankruptcies that could disrupt supply chains. Climate of labour scarcity threatens even robust enterprises, demanding new strategies for survival.

Updated: 20-12-2024 07:01 IST
As Japan's small businesses wrestle with a crippling labor shortage, Wako Seishi president Masato Shiota fights to keep his papermaking operations from faltering.

Despite automating part of production, staffing issues hinder output, reflecting a nationwide dilemma that may lead to cascading company failures and supply chain disruptions.

The looming crisis threatens even well-established firms, spotlighting the urgent need for innovative hiring strategies in the face of an ageing and shrinking workforce.

