Paper Industry Struggles in Workforce Shortage Crisis
Masato Shiota's papermaking business faces challenges from a workforce shortage. Despite investments in automation, there's a pressing need for workers in Japan's small businesses, risking bankruptcies that could disrupt supply chains. Climate of labour scarcity threatens even robust enterprises, demanding new strategies for survival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 07:01 IST
As Japan's small businesses wrestle with a crippling labor shortage, Wako Seishi president Masato Shiota fights to keep his papermaking operations from faltering.
Despite automating part of production, staffing issues hinder output, reflecting a nationwide dilemma that may lead to cascading company failures and supply chain disruptions.
The looming crisis threatens even well-established firms, spotlighting the urgent need for innovative hiring strategies in the face of an ageing and shrinking workforce.
