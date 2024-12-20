Left Menu

Indian Equity Triumph: How Rs 100 in 1990 Outpaced US Stock Returns

A report by Motilal Oswal reveals that Indian equities have consistently outperformed their US counterparts. An investment of Rs 100 in Indian stocks in 1990 would grow to Rs 9,500 by 2024, compared to Rs 8,400 in US stocks. It underscores the long-term potential of Indian markets.

In a revealing report, Motilal Oswal highlights the superior performance of Indian equity markets over their US counterparts. According to the report, Rs 100 invested in Indian equities in 1990 would have mushroomed to Rs 9,500 by 2024, robustly outpacing the Rs 8,400 growth seen in the US market for the same period.

The report delves into comparing equities with other investment vehicles, unveiling that gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, grew 32 times, translating to Rs 3,200 today from a Rs 100 investment in 1990. Cash, the least performing asset, yielded a mere Rs 1,100, demonstrating the criticality of choosing high-growth assets.

Moreover, the analysis underscores the psychological pitfalls investors encounter, particularly during prolonged downturns. The report advocates for a long-term strategy, emphasizing that holding equities beyond one year weather volatility and capitalize on growth, in stark contrast to impulsive, emotion-driven decisions.

