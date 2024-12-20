Tragic Collision on NH-44 Claims Lives of NRI and Driver

A fatal collision involving a taxi and a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley on National Highway 44 resulted in the deaths of two people, including an NRI based in Australia, police reported on Friday.

The accident, which took place on Wednesday night, claimed the lives of 28-year-old Dilpreet Singh and taxi driver Yugraj Masih, aged 38. Singh's mother, Gurinder Kaur, survived but sustained severe injuries and was initially treated at Civil Hospital Phagwara before being moved to DMC, Ludhiana.

Harpreet Singh, Dilpreet's father, reported that after receiving a distress call from his wife at 11:33 pm regarding the accident, authorities initiated a case against the missing tractor driver, who remains at large while the vehicle has been impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)