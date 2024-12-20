Left Menu

Tragic Collision on NH-44 Claims Lives of NRI and Driver

Two individuals tragically lost their lives, and another sustained serious injuries after a taxi collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley on National Highway 44. NRI Dilpreet Singh and taxi driver Yugraj Masih were killed. Singh’s mother, seriously injured, was traveling to Ludhiana with her son upon recently obtaining permanent residency in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:29 IST
Tragic Collision on NH-44 Claims Lives of NRI and Driver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal collision involving a taxi and a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley on National Highway 44 resulted in the deaths of two people, including an NRI based in Australia, police reported on Friday.

The accident, which took place on Wednesday night, claimed the lives of 28-year-old Dilpreet Singh and taxi driver Yugraj Masih, aged 38. Singh's mother, Gurinder Kaur, survived but sustained severe injuries and was initially treated at Civil Hospital Phagwara before being moved to DMC, Ludhiana.

Harpreet Singh, Dilpreet's father, reported that after receiving a distress call from his wife at 11:33 pm regarding the accident, authorities initiated a case against the missing tractor driver, who remains at large while the vehicle has been impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024