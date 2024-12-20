Left Menu

Malaysia Reignites Search for MH370: A Decade of Unresolved Mysteries

Malaysia plans to resume the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in a bid to find the wreckage a decade after its disappearance. The renewed search follows a proposal by Ocean Infinity, which had previously attempted in 2018. Families of the victims seek closure and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:33 IST
Malaysia Reignites Search for MH370: A Decade of Unresolved Mysteries

In a significant development, Malaysia has announced plans to resume the search for the elusive wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a decade after the aircraft vanished, according to the nation's Transport Minister.

The proposal, initiated by exploration firm Ocean Infinity, marks an agreement in principle to explore a new area within the southern Indian Ocean, an effort last attempted in 2018. If successful in locating substantive wreckage, the firm is set to earn $70 million, as disclosed by Minister Anthony Loke during a recent press briefing.

This decision offers a glimmer of hope to the families of the 239 people onboard, including over 150 Chinese nationals, who continue to seek closure and justice amid ongoing demands for compensation from Malaysia Airlines and other involved entities. Previous efforts, including extensive underwater searches by Malaysia, Australia, and China, have yet to resolve the aviation enigma that persists a decade later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

