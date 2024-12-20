Tragedy on Tamhini Ghat: Wedding Journey Turns Fatal

A tragic accident took place early Friday morning in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a speeding bus carrying a wedding party overturned, leading to five fatalities and injuring 27 others, according to local police.

The accident occurred at Tamhini Ghat in the Mangaon area at approximately 9:15 am. Official reports indicate the vehicle was traveling from Lohegaon in Pune district to Birwadi in Mahad when the driver lost control at a sharp curve.

The deceased have been identified as Sangita Jadhav, Gaurav Darade, Shilpa Pawar, and Vandana Jadhav; the identity of one male victim remains unknown. The injured were quickly transported to Mangaon Rural Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)