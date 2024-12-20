Left Menu

Tragedy on Tamhini Ghat: Wedding Journey Turns Fatal

A tragic accident occurred when a bus carrying a wedding party overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, resulting in five deaths and 27 injuries. The mishap took place at Tamhini Ghat as the bus was en route from Pune to Mahad. The driver lost control at a sharp turn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:41 IST
Tragedy on Tamhini Ghat: Wedding Journey Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident took place early Friday morning in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a speeding bus carrying a wedding party overturned, leading to five fatalities and injuring 27 others, according to local police.

The accident occurred at Tamhini Ghat in the Mangaon area at approximately 9:15 am. Official reports indicate the vehicle was traveling from Lohegaon in Pune district to Birwadi in Mahad when the driver lost control at a sharp curve.

The deceased have been identified as Sangita Jadhav, Gaurav Darade, Shilpa Pawar, and Vandana Jadhav; the identity of one male victim remains unknown. The injured were quickly transported to Mangaon Rural Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024