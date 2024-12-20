Tragedy on Tamhini Ghat: Wedding Journey Turns Fatal
A tragic accident occurred when a bus carrying a wedding party overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, resulting in five deaths and 27 injuries. The mishap took place at Tamhini Ghat as the bus was en route from Pune to Mahad. The driver lost control at a sharp turn.
A tragic accident took place early Friday morning in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a speeding bus carrying a wedding party overturned, leading to five fatalities and injuring 27 others, according to local police.
The accident occurred at Tamhini Ghat in the Mangaon area at approximately 9:15 am. Official reports indicate the vehicle was traveling from Lohegaon in Pune district to Birwadi in Mahad when the driver lost control at a sharp curve.
The deceased have been identified as Sangita Jadhav, Gaurav Darade, Shilpa Pawar, and Vandana Jadhav; the identity of one male victim remains unknown. The injured were quickly transported to Mangaon Rural Hospital for treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
