Left Menu

Reviving the Search: MH370's New Hope Under the Ocean Infinity

The Malaysian government has agreed to let US company Ocean Infinity renew the search for the missing flight MH370 on a 'no find, no fee' basis. The renewed operation will focus on a 15,000-square-kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean. Ocean Infinity aims to finalize the agreement by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:59 IST
Reviving the Search: MH370's New Hope Under the Ocean Infinity

Malaysia's government has approved a new proposal by US firm Ocean Infinity to continue the search for the missing MH370 plane, based on a 'no find, no fee' arrangement. Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the Texas-based marine robotics company will explore a 15,000-square-kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean.

The new search area was identified by Ocean Infinity using recent data and analysis from experts. The Boeing 777 aircraft, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, is believed to have crashed in this region. Although previous searches were inconclusive, debris was found on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands.

The government will only pay Ocean Infinity upon discovery of the wreckage. Loke expressed that this decision reflects a commitment to bringing closure to the families of MH370 passengers. Negotiations for the operation's terms are expected to conclude by 2025, as Ocean Infinity has reportedly improved its technology and expert collaborations since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024