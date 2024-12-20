Reviving the Search: MH370's New Hope Under the Ocean Infinity

Malaysia's government has approved a new proposal by US firm Ocean Infinity to continue the search for the missing MH370 plane, based on a 'no find, no fee' arrangement. Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the Texas-based marine robotics company will explore a 15,000-square-kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean.

The new search area was identified by Ocean Infinity using recent data and analysis from experts. The Boeing 777 aircraft, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, is believed to have crashed in this region. Although previous searches were inconclusive, debris was found on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands.

The government will only pay Ocean Infinity upon discovery of the wreckage. Loke expressed that this decision reflects a commitment to bringing closure to the families of MH370 passengers. Negotiations for the operation's terms are expected to conclude by 2025, as Ocean Infinity has reportedly improved its technology and expert collaborations since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)