Left Menu

Adani Group's Bold Bihar Initiative: Rs 20,000 Crore Investment for Growth

The Adani Group pledges a significant investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Bihar, focusing on energy, infrastructure, and smart metering projects. This strategic initiative promises to generate thousands of jobs and boost the state's economic growth. Key sectors include logistics, gas distribution, cement, and agri-logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:12 IST
Adani Group's Bold Bihar Initiative: Rs 20,000 Crore Investment for Growth
Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group has declared its unwavering commitment to the economic development of Bihar, unveiling ambitious investment plans across multiple sectors such as infrastructure, smart metering, and cement. In addition to ongoing ventures in gas distribution and logistics, Pranav Adani, Director at Adani Enterprises, announced at the Bihar Business Connect (BBC) 2024 event that the conglomerate is contemplating a Rs 20,000 crore investment to establish an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

Highlighting the potential impact, Adani remarked, "We are actively exploring investment avenues in Bihar's energy sector, setting our sights on a Rs 20,000 crore ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. Such a significant project is anticipated to create at least 12,000 job opportunities during the pre-commissioning phase and provide around 1,500 skilled positions in the operational phase." In sectors like logistics, gas distribution, and agri-logistics, the group has already invested over Rs 850 crore, fostering 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The group is further planning Rs 2,300 crore investments in these areas to significantly boost warehouse capacity and expand its footprint in electric vehicles (EV), city gas distribution (CGD), and compressed biogas (CBG) markets. This expansion is projected to create an additional 25,000 jobs. Pranav Adani also revealed plans to collaborate with the Bihar government on a Rs 1,000 crore investment for developing Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), and industrial warehousing parks, aimed at enhancing the state's logistics and industrial infrastructure.

Elaborating on strategic collaborations, Adani mentioned, "Working with your government, we are considering another Rs 1,000 crore investment in strategic infrastructure for Bihar, including Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs, and industrial warehousing parks. We've also committed an extra Rs 2,100 crore for the installation of 28 lakh smart meters across key cities like Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran, and Samastipur, which will provide approximately 4,000 local job opportunities."

The Adani Group's phased project in cement is expected to generate 9,000 jobs. The recent launch of a Greenfield Cement plant in Versali Ganj, prompted by a foundation ceremony officiated by the Chief Minister, is a milestone. The group aims to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Bihar to establish a cement manufacturing capacity of ten million metric tons annually, spread over multiple phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024