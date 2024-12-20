Adani Group's Bold Bihar Initiative: Rs 20,000 Crore Investment for Growth

The Adani Group has declared its unwavering commitment to the economic development of Bihar, unveiling ambitious investment plans across multiple sectors such as infrastructure, smart metering, and cement. In addition to ongoing ventures in gas distribution and logistics, Pranav Adani, Director at Adani Enterprises, announced at the Bihar Business Connect (BBC) 2024 event that the conglomerate is contemplating a Rs 20,000 crore investment to establish an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

Highlighting the potential impact, Adani remarked, "We are actively exploring investment avenues in Bihar's energy sector, setting our sights on a Rs 20,000 crore ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. Such a significant project is anticipated to create at least 12,000 job opportunities during the pre-commissioning phase and provide around 1,500 skilled positions in the operational phase." In sectors like logistics, gas distribution, and agri-logistics, the group has already invested over Rs 850 crore, fostering 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The group is further planning Rs 2,300 crore investments in these areas to significantly boost warehouse capacity and expand its footprint in electric vehicles (EV), city gas distribution (CGD), and compressed biogas (CBG) markets. This expansion is projected to create an additional 25,000 jobs. Pranav Adani also revealed plans to collaborate with the Bihar government on a Rs 1,000 crore investment for developing Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), and industrial warehousing parks, aimed at enhancing the state's logistics and industrial infrastructure.

Elaborating on strategic collaborations, Adani mentioned, "Working with your government, we are considering another Rs 1,000 crore investment in strategic infrastructure for Bihar, including Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs, and industrial warehousing parks. We've also committed an extra Rs 2,100 crore for the installation of 28 lakh smart meters across key cities like Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran, and Samastipur, which will provide approximately 4,000 local job opportunities."

The Adani Group's phased project in cement is expected to generate 9,000 jobs. The recent launch of a Greenfield Cement plant in Versali Ganj, prompted by a foundation ceremony officiated by the Chief Minister, is a milestone. The group aims to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Bihar to establish a cement manufacturing capacity of ten million metric tons annually, spread over multiple phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)