Prestige Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Kitchen Appliances

Bangalore, India—December 20: Prestige, the renowned kitchen appliance brand, celebrates its 75th anniversary. Known for transforming the cooking experience, Prestige has become a household staple, leading the market with its innovative product range and commitment to quality. The brand's journey from its humble origins to industry leadership highlights its dedication to revolutionizing homemaking.

Over the years, Prestige has diversified its offerings, dominating categories like pressure cookers, gas stoves, and induction cooktops. The brand proudly celebrates multiple honors, including accolades like 'Superbrand' recognition for an 18th consecutive year and India's Most Trusted Pressure Cooker Brand Award. These awards exemplify Prestige's standing as a leader in innovation and quality.

Launching numerous advancements, Prestige has redefined safety and convenience in kitchens worldwide. Recent innovations, like the Svachh range and the Efficia Gas Stove, highlight Prestige's ongoing commitment to energy efficiency and consumer-centric solutions. With extensive reach in retail and online platforms, Prestige reaffirms its mission to be the trusted companion in kitchens globally.

