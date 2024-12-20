Left Menu

Prestige Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Kitchen Appliances

Prestige, a leader in kitchen appliances, celebrates its 75th anniversary. The brand has revolutionized cooking with innovative solutions, becoming a household name globally. With its commitment to safety, health, and efficiency, Prestige continues to set industry standards, promising a bright future in the culinary world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:17 IST
Prestige Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Kitchen Appliances
Prestige Marks 75 Years of Revolutionizing Home Cooking with Iconic Innovative Products. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, India—December 20: Prestige, the renowned kitchen appliance brand, celebrates its 75th anniversary. Known for transforming the cooking experience, Prestige has become a household staple, leading the market with its innovative product range and commitment to quality. The brand's journey from its humble origins to industry leadership highlights its dedication to revolutionizing homemaking.

Over the years, Prestige has diversified its offerings, dominating categories like pressure cookers, gas stoves, and induction cooktops. The brand proudly celebrates multiple honors, including accolades like 'Superbrand' recognition for an 18th consecutive year and India's Most Trusted Pressure Cooker Brand Award. These awards exemplify Prestige's standing as a leader in innovation and quality.

Launching numerous advancements, Prestige has redefined safety and convenience in kitchens worldwide. Recent innovations, like the Svachh range and the Efficia Gas Stove, highlight Prestige's ongoing commitment to energy efficiency and consumer-centric solutions. With extensive reach in retail and online platforms, Prestige reaffirms its mission to be the trusted companion in kitchens globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024