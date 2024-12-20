Tragic Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: LPG Tanker Accident Claims 11 Lives
An LPG tanker collided with a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a deadly fire that killed 11 people and engulfed 37 vehicles. Rescue operations are underway, with critical injuries reported. Government officials expressed grief and announced aid for victims' families.
A catastrophic collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway involving an LPG tanker and a truck resulted in a devastating fire early Friday morning. The accident claimed 11 lives and set ablaze 37 vehicles, leaving authorities grappling with the aftermath.
The accident occurred around 5:30 am near a school, sparking a massive inferno due to a damaged outlet nozzle on the LPG tanker, leading to a rapid spread of flames. Twelve victims were critically injured, and the casualty count may rise.
The Rajasthan government has announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and prevent future incidents.
