Tragic Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: LPG Tanker Accident Claims 11 Lives

A catastrophic collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway involving an LPG tanker and a truck resulted in a devastating fire early Friday morning. The accident claimed 11 lives and set ablaze 37 vehicles, leaving authorities grappling with the aftermath.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am near a school, sparking a massive inferno due to a damaged outlet nozzle on the LPG tanker, leading to a rapid spread of flames. Twelve victims were critically injured, and the casualty count may rise.

The Rajasthan government has announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)