Satluj Pride Shines: Celebrating Culture and Forging Futures at Panchkula School

Satluj Public School's 48th annual event, Satluj Pride, highlighted India's cultural and educational advancements. With performances across grades, themes like peace, sustainability, and innovation resonated. The event concluded with awards to top-performing students and showcased India's bright educational future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:20 IST
Students of Satluj Public School performing at the two-day annual event, Satluj Pride 2024 that was held at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panchkula's Satluj Public School recently hosted its 48th annual event, Satluj Pride, celebrating the theme 'New India: Forging Futures, Celebrating Culture.'

The program spanned two days, featuring impressive performances from students across various grades, who tackled significant themes such as world peace, sustainability, and innovation. The event commenced with esteemed guests, including Haryana's Minister of School Education, Mahipal Dhanda, and other notable personalities attending the inaugural day.

The ceremony opened with a traditional lamp-lighting and Saraswati Vandana, setting the atmosphere for a vibrant display of student talent. Through presentations like 'Panegyric,' 'The World Is Our Stage,' and 'Innovators of Tomorrow,' students embraced themes central to India's forward journey. The event concluded on a high note with accolades for outstanding students, reinforcing the importance of education and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

