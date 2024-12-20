Dollar Dynamics Amid Global Economic Shifts

The dollar fell on Friday but hovered near a two-year high, poised to end its third week of gains as global central bank actions and a potential U.S. government shutdown loomed large. Earlier, the dollar hit a two-year peak before settling down 0.30% against a basket of currencies at 108.1.

U.S. government funding risks emerged after a spending bill proposed by Trump was rejected in the House, pushing the country towards a partial shutdown that threatens funding for federal workers and services. Goldman Sachs warned that each week of a shutdown directly reduces GDP growth by 0.15 percentage points.

Amid these tensions, market focus shifts to global trade discussions and currency fluctuations. The euro hit a low, rebounding slightly after Trump's comments on EU's need for U.S. oil. Yen and Swiss franc displayed strength, while the sterling and antipodean currencies struggled, reflecting broader economic pressures.

