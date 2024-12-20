Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Interest Rate Fears

Wall Street opened lower on Friday due to concerns about high interest rates next year. However, a cooler-than-expected inflation report for November helped to limit losses. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded declines in early trading.

20-12-2024
Wall Street's main indexes saw a downturn on Friday morning as investor anxiety over potential high interest rates in the coming year offset optimism from a softer-than-expected inflation report for November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially dropped 46.0 points, or 0.11%, settling at 42296.26. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 25.1 points, or 0.43%, standing at 5842. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 182.7 points, reflecting a 0.94% drop, to 19190.042.

Despite positive signals from inflation data, concerns about monetary policy adjustments put pressure on the market, highlighting the ongoing volatility in economic conditions.

