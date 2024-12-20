Wall Street Wobbles Amid Interest Rate Fears

Wall Street's main indexes saw a downturn on Friday morning as investor anxiety over potential high interest rates in the coming year offset optimism from a softer-than-expected inflation report for November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially dropped 46.0 points, or 0.11%, settling at 42296.26. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 25.1 points, or 0.43%, standing at 5842. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 182.7 points, reflecting a 0.94% drop, to 19190.042.

Despite positive signals from inflation data, concerns about monetary policy adjustments put pressure on the market, highlighting the ongoing volatility in economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)