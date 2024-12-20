Wall Street Wobbles Amid Interest Rate Fears
Wall Street opened lower on Friday due to concerns about high interest rates next year. However, a cooler-than-expected inflation report for November helped to limit losses. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded declines in early trading.
Wall Street's main indexes saw a downturn on Friday morning as investor anxiety over potential high interest rates in the coming year offset optimism from a softer-than-expected inflation report for November.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially dropped 46.0 points, or 0.11%, settling at 42296.26. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 25.1 points, or 0.43%, standing at 5842. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 182.7 points, reflecting a 0.94% drop, to 19190.042.
Despite positive signals from inflation data, concerns about monetary policy adjustments put pressure on the market, highlighting the ongoing volatility in economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Labour Market Decline: A Closer Look
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain after jobs data boosts December rate-cut bets
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs; Lululemon gains, data supports rate cut view
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as Lululemon gains, data supports rate cut view
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise with consumer discretionary shares, rate cut bets